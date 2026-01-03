National initiatives strengthen UAE’s strategy to develop Olympic champions

DUBAI, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE is witnessing accelerated momentum in supporting its Olympic champion development project through national initiatives and institutional programmes led by the National Olympic Committee, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports and sports federations.

These efforts form part of a broader vision aimed at building an integrated system to identify, develop, and prepare talent for future Olympic Games.

Current efforts are based on a long-term strategy focused on expanding the athlete base and providing a scientifically advanced training environment, alongside developing specialized programmes for age groups and elite athletes. This approach is expected to increase the number of athletes qualified to compete in upcoming Olympic editions.

In recent months, several key initiatives have been launched, most notably the Talent Committee Platform under the Ministry of Sports, which aims to unify the talent identification system and connect schools, clubs, and federations through a digital database. Another major initiative is the “National Athlete Pathway” programme, designed to nurture promising sports talents and enable them to reach high competitive performance levels through an integrated support system that prepares athletes for elite and professional global competition. In addition, the National Olympic Committee’s Elite Club seeks to provide an ideal environment for athletes by offering advanced training programmes, as well as technical and financial support to achieve top results at regional and international levels.

Sports experts believe that achieving Olympic success requires a comprehensive scientific system, including early talent identification, the establishment of high-performance centers equipped with advanced measurement, rehabilitation, and sports science technologies, and the development of modern training programmes based on digital analysis and artificial intelligence. This should be complemented by psychological, educational, and financial support for athletes.

The National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports continue to work on unifying standards and strengthening coordination among schools, clubs, and national teams, while adopting clear performance indicators to measure progress, technical output, and results in continental and international competitions.

Dr. Ahmed Al Sharif, Chairman of the UAE Athletes Association, said that developing an Olympic champion is a cumulative process that begins with early talent identification, followed by technical, scientific, and psychological preparation, and supported by a competitive environment and high-level training camps. He noted that the UAE now has advanced infrastructure, specialised academies, and strong government support, creating the right conditions for a genuine Olympic project.

He added that individual sports represent the most viable option in the coming period, stressing the importance of qualifying national technical staff, building a comprehensive talent database, and linking educational institutions with sports bodies to unify efforts. He also highlighted the growing focus on women’s sports and youth development as key strengths in the UAE’s sports development pathway.

Dr. Al Sharif pointed out that the UAE has realistic opportunities to establish a new generation of Olympic champions in the coming years, supported by advanced infrastructure and the increasing number of registered athletes in sports federations. He noted that the country has more than 200 modern sports facilities across its emirates, in addition to national academies specialising in individual and team sports such as judo, shooting, athletics, swimming, and rowing, emphasising that this infrastructure forms a solid foundation for any integrated Olympic project.

Dr. Huda Al Matrooshi, President of the UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation, said that the current national initiatives represent a pivotal step in preparing Olympic athletes capable of raising the UAE flag at international events. She highlighted the federation’s strong focus on early talent identification and development through integrated training programmes covering technical, physical, and psychological aspects, ensuring athletes are well prepared to achieve excellence on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Nora Al Jasmi, President of the UAE Badminton Federation, confirmed that the support and integration between the Ministry of Sports, the National Olympic Committee, the Talent Committee, and the Elite Committee have been decisive factors in the progress achieved by several sports over the past three years, including badminton, which has recorded notable achievements. She said that continued support has enabled the federation to build a strong player base, stressing that the current path is the right one. She added that the recent launch of the National Athlete Pathway programme represents a major boost for federations aiming to produce athletes capable of competing internationally.