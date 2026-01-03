OpenAI to launch voice-only smart device

WASHINGTON, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- OpenAI is preparing to launch a personal smart device that relies entirely on voice instead of traditional screens, as part of its efforts to redefine how people interact with technology.

The company explained that it has merged several internal teams, including engineering, product, and research, with the aim of developing an advanced next-generation voice model. It noted that its engineering teams have collaborated over the past two months to redesign its voice models, in preparation for launching a smart device that relies entirely on voice within approximately a year.

The new model from OpenAI includes a variety of devices, such as glasses or smart speakers without screens. These devices aim to reduce the need for multiple screens that consume time and attention, focusing instead on higher-quality, more interactive voice experiences. Through this device, OpenAI seeks to transition from being merely a software provider to a consumer electronics company, integrating artificial intelligence into users’ daily lives through voice, enabling tasks and communication to be accomplished without the need to look at a phone screen.