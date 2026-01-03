Creative City Media Free Zone, Fujairah reinforces role as national hub for media, creative industries

FUJAIRAH, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Creative City Media Free Zone, Fujairah continues to strengthen its position as one of the UAE’s leading national platforms supporting the media sector and creative industries, through an integrated ecosystem that combines a flexible regulatory environment, advanced infrastructure, and specialised services.

This approach aligns with the UAE’s strategic vision to build a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and creativity.

Established in 2007, the city attracts media and creative companies and provides a supportive platform for entrepreneurs and talent across media, audiovisual production, digital technologies, and content creation, in addition to hosting influencers and supporting cultural industries.

Salem Marshood Alhefeiti, CEO of Creative City Media Free Zone, Fujairah, said that the city continues to implement its vision of consolidating its position as a regional and global hub specialising in media and creativity, and as an attractive destination for investment in media and cultural industries, in line with the UAE’s national direction toward building an innovation-based knowledge economy.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Alhefeiti explained that Creative City Media Free Zone is keen to provide a flexible and stimulating investment environment, supported by advanced infrastructure and integrated operational solutions that enable companies, entrepreneurs, and creatives to develop their businesses and achieve sustainable growth.

He added that the next phase will witness an expansion of services, the strengthening of strategic partnerships, and the attraction of further high-quality investments in the media and creative production sectors.