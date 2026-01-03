Scottish scientists create AI-enabled headset offering early warning of epileptic seizures

EDINBURGH, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- A “unique” AI-powered headset that can predict epileptic seizures minutes before they occur has been developed by scientists in Scotland.

The Glasgow Caledonian University team behind the research say the wearable device could dramatically transform the way the condition is managed.

Currently, there is no readily available device that can give people with epilepsy advanced warnings of seizures.

The headset analyses brainwaves and heart functions to detect an impending seizure, allowing the wearer to take precautions or warn those around them.

The scientist behind the project says its greatest benefit could be giving people with epilepsy more confidence about the condition, helping them to avoid any secondary injuries caused by a seizure.