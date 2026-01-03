Mohammed bin Rashid meets with business leaders, dignitaries, senior officials at Zabeel Palace

DUBAI, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met today at Zabeel Palace with a group of prominent individuals including business leaders, dignitaries, Sheikhs, members of the Federal National Council, traders, investors, ministers, and senior officials from government and semi-government entities.

The meeting reflects H.H. Sheikh Mohammed’s emphasis on fostering positive engagement with diverse segments of the community and promoting public-private strategic partnerships.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, extending New Year greetings to his guests, wished them a blessed and prosperous 2026. He emphasised the importance of concerted efforts upholding the values of optimism and hope, and reinforcing the culture of giving and collective responsibility, to further enhance social stability and usher in ever greater prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The meeting reflects H.H. Sheikh Mohammed’s unstinting support for diverse initiatives aimed at promoting enhanced community connect and his oversight of development work at various levels. This approach underscores his keenness to take on board opinions and aspirations from across the community, thereby strengthening social cohesion and the comprehensive development vision inspiring the country’s progress.

For their part, the attendees expressed their appreciation for the leadership’s efforts to enhance public welfare and engage with all segments of society. Expressing gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the guests said his words offered added incentive to continue their work with a greater sense of purpose. Affirming the happiness and positivity inspired by the meeting, those gathered concurred that it reinforced hope and optimism at the start of a new year.