UAE infrastructure, FEI partnership place nation at forefront of equestrian sport

ABU DHABI, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has consolidated its leading global position in endurance riding, supported by the directives of its leadership and its organisation of major high-profile championships.

This was reflected in the success of the Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Khatim in hosting the second edition of the Regional Group VII Endurance and Endurance Teams and Individual Championship.

Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, said in a statement today that this success reflects the high level of confidence placed by the International Equestrian Federation in the UAE.

He noted that the Emirates International Endurance Village ranks among the world’s leading venues due to its continuous development of infrastructure, modern facilities and strong track record in hosting major championships, including the Endurance International Championship held several years ago.

Al Raisi stressed the strength of the strategic partnership with the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), which resulted in the UAE chairing Group VII and playing an influential role in shaping and amending the sport’s regulatory rules.

He pointed out that the championship continues to witness growing competitiveness year after year among countries in the region, particularly following Iraq’s victory in the team title during the first edition, raising the level of challenge in the coming stages.

He concluded by affirming that the ambitions of UAE equestrian sport, under the support of the wise leadership, are focused on empowering riders to sec