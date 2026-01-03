NCM forecasts dusty conditions, active winds, chances of light rain until 8th January

ABU DHABI, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that the country will be affected by unstable weather conditions from tomorrow until 8th January, impacting various regions.

Conditions will range between dusty weather and partly cloudy skies, with chances of fog or mist formation at times, noticeable wind activity particularly at sea, and the possibility of light rainfall at intermittent periods.

Tomorrow, Sunday, weather conditions will be favourable for the formation of fog or mist over some internal and coastal areas, with dusty conditions tending towards partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly to northwesterly winds will be light to moderate, becoming active and strong at times, especially over the sea, raising dust and sand. Wind speeds will range between 15 and 30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough, while the Oman Sea will be moderate.

On Monday morning, humid conditions are expected with a chance of fog or mist over some eastern internal areas. The sky will range from fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over some eastern and northern regions, and a possibility of light rainfall over the far north of the country. Temperatures will decrease, particularly over western areas.

Winds will be northwesterly, shifting to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed and active at times, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be rough to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Humid conditions will continue on Tuesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist over some internal and western coastal areas. Weather will range between fair and partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over the islands and western sea areas, and a possibility of light rainfall.

Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate and active at times, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

On Wednesday morning, humid conditions will prevail with a chance of fog or mist over some internal and western coastal areas. The sky will range from fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over the islands and some western coastal areas, with a chance of rainfall.

Winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate and active at times, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

On Thursday morning, humid conditions will continue with a probability of fog or mist over some internal areas, especially western regions. The sky will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over the islands and some coastal areas, accompanied by a decrease in temperatures, particularly over northern areas.

Winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate and active at times, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.