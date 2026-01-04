European Union Aviation Safety Agency advises avoiding Venezuelan airspace

BRUSSELS, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has advised airlines to avoid flying over Venezuelan airspace following recent US strikes, warning that the possible activation of air defence systems poses a “high risk to civil flights.”

In a Conflict Zone Information Bulletin for the airspace of Venezuela, the agency said the advisory stems from elevated risks, including the potential deployment of advanced air defence systems and unpredictable military activities that could endanger commercial flights.

The bulletin added that the situation increases the risk of miscalculation or misidentification of targets, noting that the level of risk to civilian flights in Venezuelan airspace is currently considered high.