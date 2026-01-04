Hundreds of settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

RAMALLAH, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- A total of 476 settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque today, Sunday, conducting provocative tours and performing Talmudic rituals under heavy protection from the Israeli police.

At the same time, the Israeli army continued to violate the ceasefire agreement by carrying out extensive demolition operations in various areas of the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, a Palestinian was injured by Israeli forces’ gunfire in the town of Al-Ram, northeast of Jerusalem, and was transferred to the hospital.