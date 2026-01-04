In presence of UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid meets with current, former ministers who served alongside him over past two decades

DUBAI, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with current and former ministers who have served with him over the past two decades.

The meeting marked the 20th anniversary of His Highness assuming the office of Prime Minister on 5 January 2006.

His Highness the President congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on this occasion, wishing him continued health and wellbeing to carry on his dedicated service, sustain the nation’s journey of achievement, and help realise a brighter future for the people of the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed noted that under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s exceptional leadership, the UAE Government represents an inspiring model of development that places people at the heart of its priorities, guided by an ambitious vision that keeps pace with the future-focused aspirations of the people of the UAE.

In turn, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed that under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has achieved remarkable outcomes and emerged as a global hub.

He emphasised that in record time, the UAE transformed from a regional leader to a global force by establishing a unique development model centred on quality of life, human empowerment, a robust and sustainable economy, and exceptional governmental efficiency.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “Today, we mark 20 years since I assumed the office of Prime Minister—two decades spent working alongside a dedicated team that has given its utmost to this nation. In the life of a nation, 20 years may not be a long time, but the UAE has given this period a significance as vast as its achievements. We were determined to be at the forefront of development to ensure a high quality of life, stability, progress, and prosperity for the UAE and its people. Today, we rank at the top of several fields, and the UAE has become a whole world within one country.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added, “I would like to extend my thanks to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has been by my side since day one over the past two decades, overseeing every detail. I would also like to thank Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Ministry of Interior and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has guided our nation’s foreign affairs. Today, we are joined by Hamdan bin Mohammed in defence and Maktoum bin Mohammed in finance as part of one remarkable team.”

Addressing attending ministers, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this two-decade journey. Your efforts have helped transform our ideas into a reality lived by the people of the UAE.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid continued, “The people of the UAE love being number one, and our President aims for us to be number one by desiring the best for us. We in the UAE Government are determined to realise this vision, as our people deserve the best. Twenty years have passed so swiftly, and the next 20 will also pass in this manner. However, we must all strive to leave a mark, one that drives our nation forward and endures the passing of time.”

Addressing his team, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added, “I am optimistic that the next two decades will bring prosperity, pride, and glory. The whole world will come to see the UAE as the world’s top destination to live, work, invest and visit. Our best years are yet to come.”

The ministers expressed their great pride in serving under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, whom they described as a present, motivating leader who fosters a culture of optimism and teamwork. They credited today's achievements to his forward-thinking leadership and innovative policies, which have established the UAE Government as a global benchmark for efficiency.

The ministers emphasised that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's wisdom and strategic vision have served as a guiding compass from which they have learned to turn ambitions into achievements and ideas into reality. As a result, during the past two decades of His Highness’ leadership, the government has helped drive significant transformations across many sectors.

The meeting also showcased numerous achievements since His Highness became Prime Minister. This period, from 2006 to 2025, has witnessed extraordinary successes that have established an inspiring model for accelerated growth across social, economic, and scientific sectors.

The event was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, several ministers, and senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's 20-year term has seen him lead 72 ministers through nine cabinet formations and 13 reshuffles.

The Cabinet convened for 558 meetings, issuing nearly 16,000 resolutions. Additionally, His Highness chaired seven ministerial retreats and 16 extraordinary meetings, which functioned as strategic platforms to address major national issues and craft innovative solutions for the future.

Over the past two decades, the UAE Government has seen a comprehensive transformation, establishing an advanced global model of governance centred on innovation, future foresight, and community wellbeing. Through a wide array of strategic initiatives, it has contributed to enhancing government performance, boosting competitiveness, and achieving sustainable development goals.

Key milestones included developing comprehensive government strategies, national leadership frameworks, excellence programmes, and advanced performance monitoring systems. A proactive, long-term approach is evident in national roadmaps such as the UAE Vision 2021, the UAE Centennial 2071, and We the UAE 2031. The government also cultivated a culture of innovation through dedicated centres, accelerators, and youth-focused initiatives that boosted community engagement and empowerment.

In the legislative and policy sphere, the government has modernised over 90% of its legal framework to adapt to rapid global and technological change. This includes launching an AI-powered legislative system and a unified digital platform for federal and local laws. Additionally, hundreds of national policies and strategies were adopted to stimulate key sectors and enhance the quality of life.

In terms of government services, the UAE has solidified its global leadership by launching programmes to enhance service delivery, eliminate bureaucracy, and integrate artificial intelligence as a main pillar of operations. At the same time, it has strengthened its international presence by signing hundreds of agreements and memoranda of understanding, including the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) programme, reinforcing its status as a trusted global partner and a key architect of the future.