Abdullah bin Zayed, Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia, to discuss the prosepcts of strengthening bilateral relations.

During the meeting, which took place today in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation across a range of fields aligned with the development priorities of both countries, in a manner that serves their shared interests.

H.H. Sheikh Abdulllah reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building productive development partnerships with Zambia, in a way that contributes to prosperity and well-being for the peoples of both nations.

The meeting also reviewed current regional and international developments, with the two sides exchanging views on these issues.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.