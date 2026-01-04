Al Talla Road development project opens in Ajman

AJMAN, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the initiatives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the oversight of the Presidential Initiatives Committee, the Al Talla Road development project has been inaugurated in Ajman.

Spanning 3.2 kilometers, the project features an 800-meter bridge on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and the 1,100-meter Al Hamidiyah Bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road, along with two newly opened under-bridge intersections.

The development forms part of a comprehensive plan for sustainable improvement and ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and upgrade the road network across the emirate.

The project is expected to reduce travel time to targeted areas by up to 60 percent and improve access to residential districts, including Mohamed bin Zayed City, Al Hamidiyah and Al Raqaib, as well as key facilities such as Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Hospital, currently under construction, and the Zayed Educational Complex in Mohamed bin Zayed City.

Works also included the construction of an integrated stormwater drainage network, along with traffic signal and lighting systems, contributing to improved road safety, smoother traffic flow, and greater infrastructure readiness to support Ajman’s urban and development growth.