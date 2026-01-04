Al-Zafin claims Shawaheef Championship title in Khorfakkan’s celebration of marine heritage

KHORFAKKAN, 4th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Championship for traditional wooden speedboats concluded with its final round in Khorfakkan, Sharjah, as part of the Khorfakkan Marine Festival, attracting strong competition and a large public turnout.

Emirati skipper Aref Al-Zafin was crowned overall champion after a consistent season, topping the standings with 77 points alongside his assistant Yousef Al-Saboori aboard Al-Mushakhas No. 33. The pair also won the Kilometer Speed Challenge, highlighting their technical skill and experience.

In the Sharjah round, Al-Mushakhas No. 33 finished first, followed by Sinyar Marine in second and Al-Mushakhas No. 20 in third. Overall, Hiyaf No. 19 placed second with 72 points, while Al-Mushakhas No. 20 secured third with 68 points.

Ahmed Issa Al-Housani, Director General of Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, praised the high competitive level of the championship and its role in preserving Emirati maritime heritage, thanking the UAE Marine Sports Federation and MAG Holding for their support.