ADJD adopts AI-driven projects to enhance correctional centres

ABU DHABI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Correctional and Rehabilitation Policies Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has approved a package of technology projects supported by artificial intelligence, including smart security systems for the management of Rehabilitation Centres, behavioural detection and rapid response systems, as well as the Inmate Requests Management System (RMS) connected to the courts.

The initiative forms part of its digital transformation and process automation drive, aimed at improving safety and service delivery within correctional and rehabilitation facilities.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, stated that these advanced projects are a direct implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD.

These directives emphasise continuous innovation within the judicial and Correctional and Rehabilitation system to achieve government agenda objectives aimed at building a safe and sustainable society, based on the efficiency of the judicial system and the quality of services, thereby reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s competitive position.

He said the new systems are intended to strengthen monitoring capabilities and improve emergency response, while helping inmates access legal rights through a platform that provides direct links to the judicial system.

During its meeting to review development projects for 2026, the Committee also discussed a comprehensive project to enhance pretrial detention in accordance with the highest international standards.

As part of efforts to strengthen rehabilitation programmes, the committee reviewed specialised workshop projects in manufacturing and agriculture aimed at providing inmates with professional and technical skills to support their reintegration into the labour market after serving their sentences.