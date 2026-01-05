Dubai posts 4.5% water network losses, lowest globally: DEWA

DUBAI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said effective water and asset management, along with improved automation and process efficiency, have helped Dubai record the world’s lowest water transmission and distribution losses at 4.5 percent.

DEWA said it has expanded real-time monitoring of Dubai’s water network by adding 205 flow-measurement devices and 205 pressure-monitoring units, and increased the number of automated remote-control valves across the distribution network to 198 in 2025.

“In line with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, we employ technology and innovation to enhance resource sustainability and ensure current and future water security,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

He added that the Water Smart Distribution Management System has a centralised round-the-clock system for remote control and monitoring, as well as innovative smart equipment and systems.

The system also uses remote terminal units (RTUs) installed at interconnections between the transmission and distribution pipelines. In addition, it is linked with advanced water supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and hydraulic-management systems.

Designed in accordance with international best practice, it employs advanced hydraulic analysis to cut costs, improve water movement modelling, and support more accurate decision making. It plans to further expand the digital network to boost the reliability of remote isolation together with flow and pressure management, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction.