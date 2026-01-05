Zayed Authority for People of Determination, HCT to promote inclusive higher education

ABU DHABI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand academic and professional opportunities for People of Determination and strengthen inclusive learning support across higher education.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director-General of the Authority, and Dr. Ahmed Al Awar, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, on behalf of the HCT, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

Under the agreement, the two sides will coordinate on technical and academic support through accredited coordinators, establish a joint committee to oversee implementation and align programmes with students’ needs and labour market requirements.

The authority will provide sign language interpreters for students with hearing impairments during lectures and examinations and offer practical training placements at entities under its supervision. It will also support training for HCT students in relevant specialisations, subject to available resources.

HCT will conduct specialised interviews for People of Determination during registration and admission, assess individual requirements and coordinate with the authority to provide assistive devices and tools. Students and guardians will also sign a “Student Charter” outlining rights and responsibilities, in line with approved policies.

The MoU also includes cooperation on conferences and events, the development of specialised academic and vocational programmes, and joint research and student projects related to education and rehabilitation, in accordance with UAE legislation.