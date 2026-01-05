DAE announces full year 2025 business, operational highlights

DUBAI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), the global aviation services company, today reported its business transactions update for the full year 2025.

DAE Capital closed 2025 having accomplished the following: Signed and closed the US$2.0 billion acquisition of Nordic Aviation Capital; Acquired 280 aircraft (owned: 261; managed: 19); Sold 112 aircraft (owned: 95; managed: 17); Signed 273 lease agreements, extensions and amendments (owned: 227; managed: 46); Signed and completed a long-term sale and lease back transaction with United Airlines for 10 Boeing 737-9 aircraft; Placed on long-term lease 10 Boeing 737-8 aircraft with AJet; Priced a US$610 million two-tranche aircraft ABS for a DAE managed asset client.

As for DAE Engineering, the company: Booked >1.8 million man hours; Performed >320 aircraft checks; Served >60 airline customers from >30 countries across 5 continents; Inaugurated a new 5-bay hangar, increasing capacity by 30 percent.

The Group achieved the following: Raised US$3.9 billion in debt financing with a weighted average maturity of 5.3 years; Accessed the sukuk market by issuing a US$650 million 5-year benchmark transaction; Placed on Positive Outlook by KBRA.

Commenting on the results, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, “2025 was another defining year for DAE in which we further enhanced our global franchise and strengthened our position as a leading aviation services corporation. DAE Capital ended the year with 35% fleet growth and now ranks within the top five global lessors by fleet count. DAE Engineering continues to be the leading independent airframe MRO in the region.”