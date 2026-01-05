Sharjah Ruler appoints Issa bin Hanzel as Chairman of DIA

SHARJAH, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the transfer, promotion and appointment of the Chairman of the Department of Islamic Affairs (DIA) in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulates that Counsellor Dr Issa Saif Ahmed bin Hanzel, Director of the Legal Department of Sharjah, shall be transferred to the Department of Islamic Affairs in theemirate of Sharjah, promoted to the rank of “Chairman of Department” under the Special Jobs System of the Sharjah Government, and appointed as Chairman of the Department of Islamic Affairs and a member of the Sharjah Executive Council.