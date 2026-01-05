Dubai to host PropTech Connect Middle East in February 2026

DUBAI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Land Department will host PropTech Connect Middle East 2026, the first regional edition of the real estate technology event taking place through 4th to 5th February 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai.

The hosting of the event supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which places digital transformation and innovation in the real estate sector at the core of efforts to double the size of Dubai’s economy, enhance its global competitiveness, attract high-quality investments, and strengthen the emirate’s position as a global hub for business and the digital economy.

It will also align with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, led by the Dubai Land Department, which aims to promote empowering technology in the property space, enhance data centralisation, improve market efficiency and transparency, and deliver an integrated experience for customers. These efforts will help double the sector’s added value and increase the volume of real estate transactions over the next decade.

Through this initiative, the DLD continues to play a pivotal role in connecting the local real estate market with the latest global solutions in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital technologies, strengthening the sector’s readiness for future requirements and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading destination for shaping the future of innovation-driven real estate.

The event is expected to attract more than 3,000 participants from around the world and over 1,500 companies across the real estate ecosystem such as owners, developers, operators, occupiers and brokers, in addition to solutions and technology providers specialising in proptech, artificial intelligence, and venture capital investors. Convening such a diversity of stakeholders, the conference is set to facilitate thousands of one-to-one meetings through its interactive platforms.

This event marks a key milestone in the region’s real estate transformation as hosting the conference in Dubai, together with the accompanying exhibition and related activities, aligns with the emirate’s strategic vision to lead digital transformation, adopt innovative solutions across the real estate sector, and establish an advanced real estate ecosystem built on technology, innovation, and sustainability.

PropTech Connect is recognised as the world’s fastest-growing real estate technology conference, bringing together more than 200 global speakers from leading real estate, investment, and technology institutions across Europe, the USA, Asia, and the Middle East. The conference will showcase the latest experiences, expertise, and forward-looking insights shaping the digital transformation of the real estate sector.

The event will feature more than 60 panel discussions across five main platforms, covering residential, hospitality, commercial, industrial, real estate development, and asset management sectors. It will also include 50 case studies of successful global projects, as well as 25 workshops and closed-door meetings highlighting the latest solutions in artificial intelligence, blockchain, data analytics, and other technologies that enhance operational efficiency.

In addition, the conference will provide extensive networking opportunities, connecting startups, technology leaders, and investors through two exhibition zones and dedicated one-to-one meeting spaces facilitated via the PropTech Connect application to enable effective, targeted engagement among participants.

Dubai was selected to host the Middle East edition following a series of productive engagements with the Dubai Land Department, positioning the city as the first global destination within PropTech Connect’s international expansion plan, which includes four major events across Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Asia.

Dubai’s hosting of the event underscores the pivotal role of the Dubai Land Department in leading the technological transformation of the local real estate sector, establishing an innovation-driven ecosystem, enhancing service efficiency, and improving the quality and reliability of market data. These efforts align with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and the emirate’s initiatives to strengthen transparency and future readiness.

The Dubai Land Department affirms that hosting the international event reflects its commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of the real estate sector by attracting leading proptech companies and global investors, building robust international partnerships, and creating high-impact collaboration opportunities, thereby reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading platform for shaping the future of innovation-powered real estate.