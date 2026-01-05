Dubai Basketball maintain perfect run with 11th straight ABA League win

SPLIT, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball continued their winning streak in the Adriatic Basketball League, ABA, after defeating hosts Split of Croatia 92-78 in their match yesterday as part of the 13th round of the competition.

Dubai Basketball raised their tally to 11 wins from 11 matches without a single loss, topping Group One and remaining the only unbeaten team in the league. The result also officially secured their qualification for the quarter-finals stage, featuring the top eight teams.

Split’s record, meanwhile, remained at three wins against nine losses after 12 matches.

Dwayne Bacon stood out for Dubai Basketball, scoring 15 points, along with five rebounds and two assists, to lead his team to another victory.