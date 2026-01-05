Ministry of Education announces first semester results schedule for 2025-2026 academic year

ABU DHABI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the schedule for the release of term 1, results for the 2025-2026 academic year, covering all educational cycles.

Results will be announced in grade-related groups from 7-9 January 2026.

The Ministry’s schedule will see results for grades 1-4 released on Wednesday, 7th January 2026 at 10:00; for grades 5-8 on Thursday, 8th January at 10:00, and for grades 9–11 on the same day at 14:00; and for grade 12 on Friday, 9th January at 10:00.

MoE clarified that students and parents can access term 1, results through the Student Portal on the specified dates and times for each academic stage. Certificates can also be printed electronically via the portal from 18:00 until midnight on the day the results are released for each stage.