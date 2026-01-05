Abdullah bin Zayed receives Omani Foreign Minister, discusses bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi and discussed with him bilateral relations, as well as ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors that support the development priorities of both countries.

They also reviewed a number of issues related to the course of joint Gulf action.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed praised the strength of the UAE-Oman relations and the continued keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation and partnership in a manner that reflects the depth of the historical ties between the two countries and serves their mutual interests.