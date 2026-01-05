Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 sends first shipment from Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship to Gaza

GAZA, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE humanitarian aid convoy No. 272 entered the Gaza Strip today as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, carrying 387 tonnes of food parcels, marking the first shipment from the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship to enter the Gaza Strip.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship, which arrived at Al Arish Port last week, is carrying food assistance aimed at meeting urgent needs in Gaza. The shipment includes ten million meals provided by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance food security and support the most affected groups.

Mohammed Al Kaabi, Media Coordinator of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in Al Arish, said, the UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish works day and night, around the clock, to ensure aid reaches its beneficiaries in the Gaza Strip as quickly as possible.

He added that the team exerted extensive efforts in unloading, offloading and preparing the cargo of the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship since its arrival in Al Arish, enabling the first batch of its cargo to enter Gaza today, one week after the ship’s arrival.

The entry of the convoy comes as part of an integrated logistics system supervised by the UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish. The process begins with unloading and offloading the ship’s cargo in accordance with organised operating procedures, followed by transporting the shipments to the UAE humanitarian aid logistics centre in Al Arish to complete the necessary technical handling stages. The team operates continuously, day and night, to ensure speed, accuracy and the safety of the materials.

At the logistics centre, the parcels are inspected, sorted and checked for safety, with any damaged parcels repackaged in line with strict standards that ensure quality and suitability. The aid is then stored in warehouses according to its classification and type, facilitating rapid preparation and response to field needs.

After completing inspection, sorting and storage stages, the food supplies are prepared within the humanitarian supply chain to be transferred successively to the Gaza Strip through UAE humanitarian aid convoys, as part of ongoing efforts to secure relief support and meet the basic needs of the brotherly Palestinian people.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people through an integrated relief system that includes land convoys, an air bridge and maritime shipments, as well as the implementation of relief, health and food initiatives. This reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to standing by the brotherly people and alleviating their suffering.