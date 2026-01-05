Dubai Police launches 3rd Police Innovation and Leadership Diploma

DUBAI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has launched the third edition of the Police Innovation and Leadership Diploma (PIL), with the participation of 60 police leaders representing 42 countries from around the world.

The programme will run from 12th January until 2nd May 2026 and is organised by Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Training, in cooperation with Rabdan Academy.

The PIL diploma is the first of its kind in the region to focus on police innovation and the preparation of international police leaders. It aims to enhance leadership capabilities within law enforcement by introducing participants to advanced methodologies, innovative strategies, and future focused leadership skills.

The programme also supports the development of modern policing practices, strengthens cooperation and communication among police agencies worldwide, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for security education and training.

Brigadier Badran Saeed Al Shamsi, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic Affairs and Training and Head of the PIL Team, said that the programme reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to developing the professional and practical capabilities of participating officers. He explained that the diploma equips participants with knowledge and scientific tools

aligned with global security trends, supporting the UAE and Dubai’s leading role in preparing highly qualified police leaders in line with international best practices.

He added that previous editions of the diploma contributed to developing police leaders with in depth understanding of advanced areas, including police leadership and innovation, risk management and accreditation, business continuity, future foresight, police and security planning, digital transformation for financial crime prevention, organisational psychology in policing, and policing practices in smart and resilient cities.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Mohammad Atiq Thani, Director of Dubai Police’s Regulatory Office and Deputy Head of the PIL Team, noted a clear increase in participation in the third edition.

“The number of participants rose to 60 compared to 53 in the second edition, marking a growth of 14 percent, while the number of participating countries increased from 38 to 42, reflecting a 16 percent rise,” he said.

He said this growth demonstrates the increasing international confidence in Dubai Police’s training programmes and Dubai’s status as a global destination for preparing police leaders in security, innovation, and quality of life.

Brigadier Mohammad Atiq Thani explained that the diploma is built around three main pillars: the academic programme, tactical training, and physical training.

“It is delivered by academic experts and international trainers, with a total of 486 training hours over 16 weeks. The programme is supported by nine main working teams comprising more than 50 staff members,” he said.

He also highlighted the programme’s expanding global reach over the past three years. A total of 96 countries applied to participate, with 70 countries meeting the admission requirements. The number of applications reached 545, of which 158 participants were accepted, including 132 men and 26 women. Participating countries represent Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, and South America, underlining the diploma’s strong international standing.

Brigadier Mohammad Atiq Thani added that the academic component was developed in collaboration with Rabdan Academy, one of the UAE’s leading national educational institutions specialising in defence, security, emergency management, and crisis response.

“The academy delivers advanced academic and training programmes in line with the highest international standards and contributes to preparing national and international leaders through strategic partnerships with global academic and security institutions,” he confirmed.