Sharjah Ruler approves Islamic Affairs structure, raises support

SHARJAH, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the general organisational structure of the Department of Islamic Affairs.

He also directed that the value of social assistance for all beneficiaries of the Social Services Department be increased to AED17,500.

The approval of the general organisational structure of Department of Islamic Affairs comes as part of efforts to strengthen its ability to carry out its duties within its areas of competence, in line with the ongoing development of organisational frameworks and administrative foundations across government departments and authorities in the emirate of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has directed that mosque imams in the emirate, who had been working under a stipend-based system—be appointed to the Sharjah Government payroll as of 1st January, with retroactive compensatory financial payments granted for the period during which they previously worked under the stipend system. This directive comes in recognition of their efforts in serving the houses of worship and in affirmation of the importance of their role in leading congregations.

The Sharjah Ruler also directed that the value of social assistance provided to all beneficiaries of the Social Services Department be increased to a decent standard of living, setting the amount at AED17,500, with disbursement to begin from January. This directive reflects the Sharjah Ruler’s keenness to enhance living stability for beneficiary families and to improve quality of life.

These directives embody the approach of the Ruler of Sharjah in strengthening a comprehensive social welfare system and continuing support for eligible groups, reflecting a humanitarian vision that places people at the forefront of development, empowers families to meet essential needs, and reinforces the values of social solidarity that distinguish the emirate of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Ruler further directed that the Sharjah Government Human Resources System be applied to employees of the Sharjah Charity International who were previously appointed under the general cadre, granting them the full employment benefits enjoyed by government employees, including promotions and the adjustment of employment status for those holding higher academic qualifications.