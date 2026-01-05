Q Mobility announces activation of paid parking system in Musaffah

ABU DHABI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Q Mobility has announced the activation of the paid parking system in the Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi, under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

This initiative comes as part of ongoing efforts to regulate the use of public parking spaces, and enhance traffic flow in key areas across the emirate.

The implementation of the system is part of an integrated plan aimed at improving the efficiency of public parking management, enhancing the road user experience and supporting commercial activity by facilitating the visitors and employees experience and improving access to industrial and commercial facilities.

The first phase of the paid parking system in Musaffah, will cover sectors: M1, M2, M3, M4, and M24, with plans for future expansion based on traffic requirements and the area’s needs.

Musaffah is one of the Emirate’s major industrial and commercial zones, experiencing high traffic density due to diverse economic and service activities, as well as the daily flow of employees and visitors. With the increasing demand for public parking, challenges have emerged including difficulty in finding available spaces and random parking, which impacts on traffic flow and mobility efficiency within the area.

The activation of the paid parking system in Musaffah aims to address these challenges by regulating parking usage, improving vehicle movement, thereby facilitating access to various facilities and enhancing road safety. This initiative also supports economic activity and commercial movement, contributing to a more organized and efficient working environment.

The total number of parking spaces to be activated in the first phase will reach 4,680 parking spaces, including designated spots for People of Determination, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all users.

The system will be implemented starting 12th January 2026, with a fee of AED2 per hour for standard parking spaces within the designated coverage area. Payment can be made through digital channels, including the “Darb” and “TAMM” applications, SMS and on-site payment machines, providing a flexible and seamless user experience.