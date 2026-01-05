'Meet The Locals' initiative introduces world to Emirati customs, traditions

ABU DHABI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- In a creative and innovative step that reflects the UAE’s philosophy of coexistence, tolerance, and civilizational human connection, the cultural tourism project “Meet The Locals” continues to play a pivotal role in bridging distances between the people of the UAE and the world.

The initiative brings visitors, residents, and tourists closer to the essence of authentic Emirati culture through direct encounters with Emirati citizens, aiming to build a cultural bridge that offers first-hand insight into local customs and traditions, while fostering a social environment rooted in human connection between peoples.

Beyond its cultural, social, and tourism role, Meet The Locals stands out as an innovative concept developed by a leading Emirati company that has successfully launched and established a strong local presence in less than a decade. The project represents a shining example of Emirati entrepreneurs’ ability to create initiatives that promote domestic tourism and convey national identity in its most positive and authentic form.

The idea for this pioneering tourism project was launched in Dubai in 2017 by Emirati founder Khadija Behzad. The concept emerged in response to the many questions they frequently received during their work in the tourism sector about traditional attire, the role of Emirati women, and daily customs. This inspired them to establish the company as a platform for creating greater opportunities for social interaction and fostering human connection through constructive dialogue between different peoples and cultures.

The World’s Coolest Winter campaign, which comes this year under the slogan “Our Winter Is Entrepreneurial”, highlights the creativity of Emirati entrepreneurs in establishing tourism companies with global reach, and showcases their ability to transform innovative ideas into distinctive tourism experiences that further enhance the UAE’s international standing.

Since its launch, Meet The Locals has continued to renew and develop its services and concepts to achieve its founding objectives, which are centered first on encouraging domestic tourism, and then on building a leading local company that secures its place among emerging tourism enterprises in the UAE.

The project offers three main services. The first focuses on introducing visitors to the lifestyle and culture of Emiratis. This service includes organising a range of social events such as Emirati breakfasts, lunches, or dinners, attended by young Emiratis keen to share their knowledge of local customs and traditions. These gatherings allow guests to freely ask questions about various aspects of life in the UAE, traditional dress, daily routines, and Emirati wedding and celebration rituals.

The second service involves organising guided tours, supervised by the company’s licensed tour guides. These tours cover museums and heritage sites, providing detailed explanations that shed light on the UAE’s past and its development through different eras.

The third service focuses on organising cultural orientation sessions for companies and visiting delegations. These tailored sessions are designed for new company employees or official delegations, introducing them to Emirati culture, customs, and laws.

The project’s founder Khadija Behzad emphasises that Meet The Locals is not merely a tourism investment, but rather an important national platform dedicated to showcasing authentic Emirati identity and fostering cultural closeness—particularly as the UAE has become a global leader in communication, coexistence, and intercultural dialogue.