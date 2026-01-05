Umm Al Emarat Park hosts 'The Rage' for 4th consecutive year

ABU DHABI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Umm Al Emarat Park will host The Rage for the fourth year in a row from the 7th to the 11th of January, offering visitors a Tokyo-themed experience with live entertainment, creative activations and diverse dining options.

Running over five days, the event offers an exciting programme for all ages. In line with the UAE’s Year of Family, visitors can explore fashion showcases, participate in interactive activities and enjoy live music performances, creating a community-focused winter experience.

This year’s theme, We Meet in Tokyo, draws inspiration from the city’s culture, craftsmanship and creativity, reimagined for audiences in the UAE, and reflects the event’s focus on connection and community.

With more than 100 retail, food and beverage, and entertainment vendors, The Rage features a Food and Beverage Zone that brings together food trucks, casual seating, live entertainment and games, as well as a Retail Zone showcasing a curated selection of fashion, perfumes, footwear and jewellery in a premium setting.

Alongside the awaited festival, visitors to Umm Al Emarat Park from Friday 9th January to Sunday 11th January can enjoy the Park Market on Friday and Saturday from 16:00 to 22:00, along with a variety of live entertainment and family-friendly activities. These include music on stage, puppet shows, roaming giant mascots, gaming in the park, arts and crafts plantation activities, an open reading competition, LED stilt walker performances, dancing with characters, decorating the Earth Board, skill games and a football competition, creating a lively and engaging winter experience for all ages.

The Park also invites communities to come together and enjoy festive winter moments through its Cinema at the Park activities on Friday and Saturday, featuring a mix of family-friendly and adventure-led films suitable for all ages, as well as its Cinematic Sundays screening from 18:00, in collaboration with Image Nation.

The event will be open to visitors from 16:00 until 23:00.