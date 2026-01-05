RTA launches Al Ruwayyah Yard Project

DUBAI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its efforts to enhance urban organisation, support sustainability plans, and improve quality of life, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the opening of Al Ruwayyah Yard project.

The initiative supports the preservation of Dubai’s urban landscape and tourism appeal by streamlining parking and providing organised, dedicated parking facilities for caravans, boats (including Jet Skis), trailers, and food vending vehicles.

Providing further details, Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at RTA, said that the project aims to provide integrated and secure parking solutions for caravans, boats, trailers, and food vending vehicles, in line with Dubai’s standing as a leading global destination for living, tourism, and business.

Al Ali explained, “This initiative represents a key pillar in curbing unregulated practices and maintaining smooth traffic flow. The yard will provide 335 dedicated parking spaces, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, directly contributing to safeguarding the road right-of-way, enhancing traffic safety, and enhancing the city’s overall visual appeal.”

“Al Ruwayyah Yard project forms part of a series of initiatives aimed at supporting sustainable urban development and the optimal utilisation of RTA assets, including land plots across various areas of the emirate. It also helps address challenges arising from random and unregulated parking within the road right-of-way and residential areas, supporting RTA’s ambitious plans to make Dubai the world’s best city to live and work in, while meeting the aspirations of residents, visitors, and tourists from across the globe,” he noted.

“Work is currently underway to study the expansion of this service to other locations across Dubai, to achieve wider coverage and ensure the service is easily accessible to individuals and companies throughout the emirate.”

Al Ali concluded, “Al Ruwayyah Yard project was implemented and is being managed in collaboration with a specialised company in Dubai. This reflects RTA commitment to working with the private sector and aligns with the vision of Dubai Government to strengthen public-private partnerships in delivering vital infrastructure projects and achieving objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). It also supports sustainable economic growth by leveraging private sector expertise and promoting knowledge exchange to deliver advanced services to the public across all segments of society.”