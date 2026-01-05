Emirates SkyCargo outlines growth roadmap for 2026

DUBAI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates SkyCargo concluded 2025 with a clear roadmap for growth in 2026, following major investments in fleet expansion, network development, digital transformation and new product launches, reinforcing its role as the cargo arm of the world’s largest international airline.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates SkyCargo, said the airline strengthened its core operations in 2025 to prepare for its next growth phase, noting that 2026 will be pivotal with the expected delivery of up to 10 Boeing 777 freighters by December. The additional capacity will support network expansion, greater operational flexibility and enhanced customer solutions.

During 2025, Emirates SkyCargo added new Boeing 777 freighters to its fleet, allowing the retirement of older aircraft. The current fleet comprises 11 Boeing 777 freighters and five wet-leased Boeing 747s, with passenger aircraft also entering conversion programmes. By the end of 2026, the airline aims to operate at least 21 freighters.

The airline expanded its freighter network to eight new destinations in 2025, bringing the total to 42 global freighter destinations across six continents. High-demand routes were also strengthened with additional frequencies.

Strategic partnerships were expanded through new interline agreements, enhancing connectivity in key growth regions, while ongoing collaborations with global carriers further extended the airline’s reach.

Emirates SkyCargo also invested in operational efficiency, upgrading its ground fleet with low-emission vehicles and preparing to introduce hydrogen-powered trucks in early 2026. The airline continued to advance digitalisation, with nearly 80 percent of shipments booked digitally by the end of 2025, and introduced instant digital payment solutions to streamline cargo processes.

New specialised products launched during the year included Emirates Courier Express for door-to-door delivery, which has already expanded into multiple markets, and the Aerospace and Engineering vertical, supporting growing demand for aircraft components and engines.

The airline also recorded strong growth across key verticals, including perishables, pharmaceuticals and secure electronics transport, positioning Emirates SkyCargo for continued expansion.

Looking ahead, Emirates SkyCargo plans to double its current capacity, add 20 new freighter destinations and further enhance its digital-first logistics solutions in 2026, building on a strong foundation established over the past year.