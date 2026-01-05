Dubai World Stamp Exhibition 2026 to take place on 4th February

DUBAI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Maktoum Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre will host the "Dubai 2026 World Stamp Exhibition" from 4th to 8th February 2026. The exhibition is organised by the Emirates Philatelic Association with wide international participation.

The exhibition holds special significance as it is the first of its kind to be held in the Arab region and West Asia. It coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Emirates Philatelic Association's founding and the 100th anniversary of the International Federation of Philately (FIP), highlighting Dubai's prominent status on the map of specialised global exhibitions.

Abdulla Mohammed Tayeb Khouri, Chairman of the Emirates Philatelic Association, stated, "The Dubai 2026 World Stamp Exhibition will witness a record-breaking participation in terms of the number of countries, with 76 countries taking part for the first time in the history of FIP exhibitions."

He emphasised that the exhibition is a prime opportunity to strengthen friendly relations and foster close cooperation among stamp collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.

Khouri added, "The exhibition will also feature the participation of the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) and the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which will oversee a competition for postal administrations. Concurrently, the exhibition will be a judged event, with over 450 exhibitors competing before a jury panel comprising 40 FIP-accredited judges representing various countries." He noted that the events will include FIP-accredited lectures aimed at qualifying experts to become certified judges in this field.

He continued, "In addition, 51 sales booths will participate, featuring postal administrations, dealers, auction houses, and specialty product suppliers for the hobby from around the world."

Khouri pointed out that the exhibition's agenda will include specialised workshops and several important meetings, such as the FIP Board meeting and the executive committee meeting of the Federation of Inter-Asian Philately (FIAP).

Cultural and heritage events will also be organised on the sidelines of the exhibition to introduce participants to UAE customs and traditions, alongside diverse activities for visitors and school students. A dedicated reading corner will be set up within the exhibition.

He emphasi,ed the vital role of postage stamps in preserving the UAE's heritage and culture and showcasing its civilizational achievements. Despite rapid developments in communications and postal sectors that have reduced reliance on traditional mail, he noted that the postage stamp has transformed into a tool for highlighting national identity, as many countries continue to document major events and important occasions through diverse stamp issuances.

It is worth noting that the Emirates Philatelic Association secured the hosting rights for this world exhibition during its participation at the FIP Congress in Shanghai, China, on December 2, 2024, and officially received the exhibition flag at the Korea Stamp Exhibition in August 2025.