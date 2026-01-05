UAE, Türkiye Presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Türkiye and explored ways to expand cooperation across key sectors that support their shared development goals and mutual interests.

The call also addressed a range of regional and international issues, with a particular focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. They stressed the need to uphold the ceasefire, ensure the uninterrupted delivery of adequate humanitarian aid, and ease the suffering of civilians.

Both leaders underlined the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution as the only viable path to long-term stability, security, and a better future for the region and its people.

His Highness and President Erdoğan also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest and efforts being made to address them