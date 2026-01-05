Dubai Global Cricket Championship closes on high note

DUBAI, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) --Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, attended yesterday evening in Dubai the closing ceremony of the fourth edition of the Dubai Global Cricket Championship (DP World ILT20).

The tournament concluded at Dubai International Stadium in front of a large crowd, marking the end of a highly competitive season.

The championship kicked off on 2 December, coinciding with the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, with matches hosted across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, and featuring six professional teams.

Desert Vipers were crowned champions after defeating MI Emirates by 46 runs in the final. The winning team received the championship trophy along with a prize of $700,000, while the runners-up were awarded $300,000.