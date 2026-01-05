Sharjah Ruler opens 22nd Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

SHARJAH, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, officially opened the 22nd Sharjah Festival of Arabic Poetry on Monday evening. The festival, which runs for seven days, brings together more than 80 poets, critics, and media professionals.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and the attendees viewed a recorded presentation titled "Years of Poetry," which highlighted His Highness's efforts and initiatives in establishing poetry houses across the Arab world, which are now celebrating their tenth anniversary. The poetry houses have played a vital role in maintaining the Arab poetic movement and have become cultural hubs that promote the Arabic language, fostering creativity and facilitating connections among poets and critics.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan honoured Dr Ahmed Balboula, the recipient of the Sharjah Prize for Arabic Poetry, alongside the winners of the Sharjah Prize for Poetry Criticism. The winners included Mahrez Ben Mohsen Rachdi from Tunisia in first place, Al Mahdi Al Araj from Morocco in second, and Al Hassan Mohamed Mahmoud from Mauritania in third.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan and the audience enjoyed poetry readings by Emirati poet Najat Al Dhaheri, Dr Ahmed Balboula of Egypt, and Hazbar Mahmoud of Iraq.

The 22nd Sharjah Festival of Arabic Poetry showcases over 80 poets, critics, and media professionals from across the Arab world and several African nations. This festival serves as a platform for open dialogue, enabling participants to engage in meaningful discussions and to interact directly. It not only facilitates the exchange of visions and experiences but also helps to spotlight emerging voices and foster their growth within the literary community.

The festival is scheduled to feature a series of poetry readings and evening festivities, along with a designated book-signing area featuring a select group of poets. Arab readers will also have the chance to explore the works of 12 new winners of the Golden Rhyme Award, whose poetry has been highlighted in the magazine's 12 issues throughout 2025.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Office; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chairman of the Amiri Diwan; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; and Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality. Several officials, poets, critics, and poetry enthusiasts also joined to celebrate this vibrant event.