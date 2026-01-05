SFAL 2026 to host Africa’s top literary voices in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced the guest list for the second edition of the Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL 2026), to be held from 14 to 18 January. The festival brings together leading African writers and creatives, showcasing the diversity of African narrative traditions and promoting cultural dialogue between Africa and the Arab world.

Hosted at the University City of Sharjah, SFAL 2026 will feature daily panel discussions, curated book sessions and signings. The programme examines African literature past and present, with a focus on oral storytelling; literature’s relationship with music, dance and the environment; emerging voices; illustration and visual storytelling; and the role of African cities as spaces of narrative discourse.

This year’s guest list includes prominent figures from the African literary landscape, among them Lemn Sissay, the British poet, writer and playwright of Ethiopian heritage, widely regarded as one of the leading contemporary voices in spoken word and narrative literature. Sissay has performed on major international stages, from the US Library of Congress to the National Theatre of Ethiopia and the London Palladium. His work has received wide international recognition, including the Hay Festival Medal for Poetry (2024). He has served as the official poet of the London Olympics, as Chancellor of the University of Manchester, and is a Sunday Times bestselling author.

Also participating is Zimbabwean writer Tsitsi Dangarembga, one of the most influential contemporary literary voices, author of the celebrated Tambudzai Trilogy, with one of its novels shortlisted for the Booker Prize, and recipient of several major international awards recognising freedom of expression and literary achievement.

The festival will also host Tanzanian writer Nahida Esmail, a leading author of children’s and young adult literature and recipient of multiple African literary awards, alongside Tanzanian writer and cultural activist Richard Mabala, known for his contributions to educational literature and young adult fiction, and for writing in both English and Kiswahili.

Additionally, Rwandan writer Scholastique Mukasonga will take part with her acclaimed novel Our Lady of the Nile, regarded as one of the most significant African novels of recent decades. Nigerian author Sefi Atta, one of Nigeria’s most influential narrative voices, will also participate, with a body of work spanning novels, short stories, theatre and children’s literature.

SFAL 2026 will also welcome Zimbabwean writer and scholar Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu, winner of the Best International Fiction Book Award at the Sharjah International Book Fair Awards 2025; Nigerian writer and linguist Kọ́lá Túbọ̀sún, a specialist in literary translation and African language advocacy; as well as writers from East Africa - including Ugandan writer and filmmaker Dilman Dila; Ugandan author Beatrice Lamwaka, President of PEN Uganda and board member of PEN International; and leading Ugandan novelist Goretti Kyomuhendo, founding director of several initiatives supporting African writers.

The Sharjah Festival of African Literature forms part of SBA’s ongoing commitment to promoting cross-border cultural dialogue, expanding the global presence of African literature, and strengthening Sharjah’s role as an international platform for literary and intellectual exchange, in line with its vision of supporting cultural diversity and building sustainable bridges between cultures.