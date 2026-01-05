UAE's International Charity Organisation sends 51 tonnes of winter clothing to Gaza

SHARJAH, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE's International Charity Organisation continues its participation in the winter relief air bridge operated under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and the 'Warmth & Safety' campaign, contributing 51 tonnes of winter clothing along with medical equipment and supplies, as part of ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the people of the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering amid harsh living conditions and falling winter temperatures.

Hammoud Al Afari, Relief Operations Coordinator for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said that the UAE’s aid delivered to the Gaza Strip has reached approximately 110,000 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including food, medical and shelter supplies, with a total value estimated at around $2.8 billion.

He explained that the International Charity Organisation's contribution today falls within the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 through the Warmth & Safety initiative, which aims to provide winter clothing for the people of Gaza, noting that the initiative supports around one million beneficiaries across the Strip.

Al Afari highlighted the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian role in supporting Gaza, which includes the establishment of field hospitals, a floating hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, and the construction of six water desalination plants that purify and pump water daily into Gaza to secure safe drinking water.

He also pointed to initiatives to treat 1,000 children, as well as continued humanitarian and fraternal efforts to transport and treat around 1,000 cancer patients in the UAE. Additional support includes assistance to bakeries, the provision of prosthetic limbs, and all forms of humanitarian aid required by Gaza’s residents. He affirmed that these efforts reflect the UAE’s steadfast commitment to standing by the brotherly Palestinian people until this crisis is overcome.

For his part, Dr Ali Abdullah Al Shihi, Assistant Secretary-General of the International Charity Organisation speaking at Sharjah International Airport, explained that the current shipment includes around 95,000 items of winter clothing, with a total weight of 51 tonnes, transported by air to accelerate delivery to beneficiaries and ease the impact of severe cold weather. He added that another aircraft will be dispatched within the next ten days.

Dr Al Shihi also noted the continued shipment of essential supplies to Gaza by sea, including ambulances, dialysis machines, medical equipment, food and health parcels, and all items that help the population of the Strip cope with difficult humanitarian conditions. He reaffirmed the UAE and its people’s enduring commitment to providing support and assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people.