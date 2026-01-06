Abu Dhabi University inaugurates Cancer Research Institute

ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has announced the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi University Cancer Research Institute (ADU-CRI), a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to advancing translational cancer research and personalised cancer care in the UAE.

This milestone reaffirms ADU’s alignment with We the UAE 2031 Vision and reflects its broader mission to drive innovation in science, healthcare, and education while addressing the region's most pressing cancer challenges.

The official inauguration ceremony, held at ADU’s Innovation Centre, was attended by Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Daheri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi University’s Board of Directors, along with ADU’s senior leadership, deans, and department chairs, as well as key stakeholders from the healthcare and research sectors.

Through the establishment of ADU-CRI, the university aims to position itself as a globally recognised hub for cancer research and care. The institute’s mission is to foster collaboration between academia, government, clinical experts and the private sector, advancing precision and personalised medicine to improve patient outcomes in the UAE, in line with national healthcare priorities.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said, "The establishment of the Institute represents a defining moment in advancing the UAE’s leadership in translational and personalised cancer research and care. In promoting collaboration between clinical experts, biomedical researchers, and industry stakeholders, this institute reflects our unwavering commitment to addressing the pressing challenges of cancer through innovation, education, and collaboration.

He added, “Furthermore, by empowering the next generation of scientists and innovators, the institute solidifies ADU’s role as an engine of progress for the UAE’s academic and national development goals. It is my hope that the institute will serve as a beacon of excellence, not only for the UAE but also on a global scale, driving breakthroughs that enhance human health and wellbeing."

ADU-CRI is organised into five pioneering research divisions, each addressing critical cancer care challenges: Genomics and Bioinformatics Research; Biomarker Research; Drug Discovery and Development; Biosensors and Bioengineering; and Public Health Research.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “The launch of ADU -CRI marks a significant outcome of the strategic collaboration between the Emirate’s academic and healthcare sectors, aimed at enhancing the health research landscape. This milestone reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for life sciences and innovation. The department remains committed to advancing research and innovation in the life sciences, with a particular focus on applied medical research in priority areas such as cancer and precision medicine.”

Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including flow cytometry, Luminex, quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), a sequencer, and specialised tissue culture labs, the institute is uniquely positioned to conduct both preclinical and clinical studies addressing cancer priority areas identified by UAE healthcare regulators.

The bioengineering lab further strengthens ADU-CRI’s capacity for biosensor development, computational analysis, and next-generation research.

ADU-CRI has also established strategic collaborations with key organisations, including the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre, National Reference Laboratory and Mediclinic.

As a result of these collaborations, some key projects are in progress, including a clinical study supported by the DoH and Ma’an the Healthcare Research and Innovation Fund aimed at enhancing diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer conducted in partnership with Burjeel Medical City, and groundbreaking research using biobanked samples with M42.