Registration opens for Al-Alia Traditional Sailing Dhows Race

ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club has opened the registration for the Al-Alia Traditional Sailing Dhows Race, scheduled to take place on Friday at the Abu Dhabi Breakwater as part of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Festival 2026.

The race aims to revive traditional marine sports and reinforce sailing dhows as a key element of the UAE’s maritime heritage.

Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Director of Heritage Marine Sports Events, said the Al-Alia race is a major fixture on the festival programme, reflecting the UAE’s maritime identity and helping pass on marine traditions to younger generations through organised competition.

He said registration was opened to give captains and sailors the widest opportunity to participate, adding that organisational and technical preparations have been completed. He noted that the race marks the first round of the competition and is expected to draw strong participation, and invited the public to attend.

Sailors can register through the club’s official channels. The club said the event supports the festival’s goal of showcasing Emirati maritime heritage in a modern competitive format, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a hub for traditional marine sports.