Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 'Sharjah Literature Festival'

SHARJAH, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), on Monday inaugurated the second edition of the Sharjah Literature Festival.

Running until 11th January, the festival is jointly organised by the EPA and the Sharjah Book Authority to promote literature in Emirati society, support local publishers and strengthen the UAE publishing sector.

In his opening speech, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the EPA, said the second edition, held under the theme “A Community Woven by Tales”, highlights literature’s role in reflecting society’s culture and values, preserving cultural identity and nurturing thought.

He said the festival provides a platform to stimulate intellectual activity, strengthen literature’s presence locally and regionally, and support young talent, while contributing to a sustainable knowledge infrastructure and expanding partnerships with cultural institutions.

The opening ceremony featured a live poetry recital by poet Amal Al Sahlawi, accompanied by artist Montether Al Hakeem, who produced live drawings inspired by the performance. It also included an Emirati theatrical show by performers from Sharjah Capability Development, blending classical poetry with traditional melodies.

Following the ceremony, Sheikha Bodour toured the festival, which aims to bring the community together through a programme celebrating literature, Emirati stories and emerging talent, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a cultural hub.

The five-day programme includes a book fair featuring 42 Emirati publishers, 23 cultural and entertainment events, and 12 workshops ranging from Arabic calligraphy and ceramics to photography and culinary arts. Visitors can also explore a daily storytelling corner by “Sayyidat Al Hikayat” Publishing and eight retail stores showcasing Emirati brands.