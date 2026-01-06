SCC discuses Sharjah Department of Public Works policies

SHARJAH, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) on Monday held its seventh meeting of the third regular session of the 11th legislative term, chaired by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi.

The session reviewed the policies of the Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW) and its role in developing infrastructure and government facilities.

Members discussed the department’s policy framework, achievements and current and future projects, raising questions and observations during the parliamentary dialogue.

The session was attended by Eng. Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SDPW, along with his accompanying delegation from various departments.