Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup kicks off Friday with record 250 teams

ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The seventh edition of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup youth football tournament will kick off on Friday at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, with a record 250 teams from 20 countries across four continents.

The three-day tournament, running until 11th January, is expected to attract more than 8,000 players and visitors for the first time. Teams will compete in age groups ranging from under-8 to under-16 age groups.

Women’s football will also feature prominently, with 44 girls’ teams taking part, including two from Manchester City’s Academy in the United Kingdom.

Manchester City legend Nedum Onuoha is the official ambassador for the Cup and believes this event is crucial in nurturing the sport’s future stars.

The former defender, who represented Manchester City between 2004 and 2012, said, “Tournaments like this are so important for young players, both in terms of their on-field development, but also personal development too. I am looking forward to more of the same this weekend."

Simon Hewitt, Head of Football Operations MENA, City Football Group and Tournament Director of Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup, said, “The line-up of teams from across the world is incredible and we’re expecting a brilliant standard of play. To everyone attending this weekend, we offer our sincere thanks for helping make the tournament what it is, the biggest and best in the region.”