'Sharjah Week of the Stars' to kick off Wednesday

SHARJAH, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah will host “Sharjah Week of the Stars”, organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

SCTDA said the event aims to strengthen Sharjah’s profile in sports tourism by showcasing the emirate’s attractions and expanding its year-round calendar of international events.

The programme includes a football match between international legends titled "Night of the Stars," the "Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament," and the "Legends Padel Tour," with special participation from football legends, alongside sightseeing tours and other activities.

The Legends Padel Tour will take place on 10th January at the World Padel Academy in Sharjah.

On 11th January, Sharjah Football Stadium will host the “Night of the Stars”, bringing together 36 former international players, including Fabio Cannavaro, David Trezeguet, Essam El Hadary, John Terry, Eric Abidal, Fernando Llorente, Wesley Sneijder and Roberto Baggio.

SCTDA said the event underlines the growing link between sport and tourism, noting that sports tourism accounts for about 10 percent of global tourism spending, according to UN Tourism data.