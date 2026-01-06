Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian Foreign Minister discuss fraternal relations in phone call

ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed in a phone call with Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration of Egypt, the fraternal relations between the two countries and the close cooperation and continuous coordination witnessed at various levels.

During the call, the UAE Top Diplomat reaffirmed the strength of the fraternal ties with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the keenness to further develop cooperation and partnership in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries and brings prosperity and well-being to their peoples.

The two sides also reviewed regional developments.