SEC reviews government services, development projects

SHARJAH, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the SEC’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office. The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed a number of topics related to monitoring government performance, developing government services, and implementing development projects, in a manner that reflects positively on the standard of dignified living for citizens and residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

SEC issued a decision to promote Sulaiman Khamis Rashid Al Naqbi, Director of the Kalba branch of the Social Services Department, to the grade of Department Director under the Special Jobs System of the Sharjah Government, and to appoint him as Director of the Department.

The Council reviewed a presentation on initiatives to improve operational performance and transaction management at the Sharjah Economic Development Department. These initiatives aim to enhance the speed and efficiency of government services, increase operational productivity, boost the competitiveness of the business environment and investment attractiveness, reinforce readiness and sustainable digital transformation, and improve customer experience and public satisfaction.

The presentation included initiatives such as enhancing customer experience by re-engineering the customer journey through digital transformation and artificial intelligence, the extended and flexible work system to provide services throughout the week and accelerate response times, and automation and digital transformation initiatives to increase the percentage of automated transactions, reduce processing time, and improve service quality

The initiatives achieved multiple results, including higher customer satisfaction rates, shorter transaction completion times, simplified procedures, improved data and service quality, growth in business volume and number of transactions, and an increase in automated services and automatically processed transactions.

SEC directed all government entities, particularly service-oriented bodies, to continue developing and facilitating their services for customers to achieve the desired outcomes under the Sharjah Programme for Enhancing Customer Experience, and to elevate the government services system in line with best standards, methods, and the fastest and simplest means in serving people.

SEC also discussed the regulation of electric vehicle charging stations in the Emirate of Sharjah. The aim is to organise the installation and operation of charging stations, ensure the safety and quality of services, provide a developed and reliable infrastructure for charging electric vehicles, subject stations to monitoring, offer services at reasonable and safe prices, ensure accessibility for all users, and enhance the readiness of the electrical distribution system in line with electric vehicle adoption and the emirate’s urban planning.