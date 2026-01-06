Global Alliance of Universities on Climate commends Khalifa University for sustainability achievements

ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced The Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC), an elite group of top universities, has commended the University’s sustainable development activities in research and innovation, student experience, outreach engagement, and institutional effectiveness and infrastructure.

A high-level GAUC delegation led by Dr. Jian Zhang, Deputy Secretary-General, was received by Khalifa University President Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri at the University’s Main Campus. The GAUC was formed in January 2019 during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with eight elite universities. Prof Al Hajri also chairs the leadership group of the Khalifa University Sustainability Task Force.

Prof Al Hajri said, “We are pleased that Khalifa University’s accomplishments toward United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have been acknowledged by the world’s elite university alliance, as we welcome Dr. Zhang to our campus and take a close look at many of our research innovations. Universities play a critical role in driving climate action and enhancing sustainability on campuses and in communities. Khalifa University understands its obligations and in line with the UAE’s Net Zero objectives, has implemented a sustainability policy that emphasises efficiency and integrity, while ensuring consistency with the strategic priorities.”

Dr. Zhang said, “I am impressed by Khalifa University’s vision and the leadership’s dedication to sustainability. I am pleased to see that the university has achieved greatly in building a more climate-resilient future through developing and implementing sustainable technologies, supporting youth engagement and educating leaders of tomorrow, convening communities and promoting partnerships, and advocating for climate action. Through my four-day in-depth visit, I am convinced that Khalifa University is at the forefront of addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing the world.”

Accompanied by Professor Samuel Mao, Co-Chair, UAE Universities Climate Network, and Director, ASPIRE Research Institute of Sustainability, the GAUC delegation toured the campus.

The GAUC delegation members examined the sustainable practices throughout the campus buildings, such as installation of energy efficient LED lighting and elimination of plastic water bottles.