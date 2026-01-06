Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award

SHARJAH, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, honoured the poets who won the Al Qawafi Award 2025 during a ceremony held on Tuesday morning at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

The honouring took place during H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan's reception of participants and guests of the 22nd edition of the Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival, which brings together writers, poets, and media professionals from across the Arab world and officially opened on Monday evening.

The Ruler of Sharjah presented the awards to the winning poets, each of whom recited their award-winning poem. The poems addressed a wide range of themes, including elegy, pride in the homeland, reflection on the self and nature, while several poets also celebrated Sharjah as a shining beacon in the firmament of Arab culture and literature. At the conclusion of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Sultan greeted the poets and attendees and received a number of special gifts from the poets, including poetry collections and books.

The honoured poets expressed their sincere appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for his continued support of poets, writers, and creatives across all fields of literature and the arts, and for honouring them by selecting and publishing their poems as part of the distinguished record of the Al Qawafi Award.

The ceremony featured recitations by Hussein Al Abdullah from Syria with “If It Rained Gold”; Ahmed Shalaby from Egypt with “Standing in the Middle of a Dream”; Rashed Issa from Jordan with “A Whisper from the Island of Light”; and Noufal Al Saeedi from Morocco with “The City’s Child”.

Also reciting were Omar Al Raji with “The Stranger of Andalusia”; Zakaria Mustafa with “A Rose for the Guardian of Meaning”; Hamza Al Youssef with “Echo”; Abdullah Abdel Sabour with “To the Soul of My Father”; and Mohammed Saeed Al Atiq with “Virtues”.

Poet Asma Al Hammadi from the UAE recited “Morning Is Its Creed”, Khaled Al Hassan from Iraq presented “A Prayer in Al Noor Mosque”, and the event concluded with Shams Al Din Boukloua from Algeria reciting his winning poem “The Path of the Sun”.