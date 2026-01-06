Sharjah Ruler receives directors of Arab Houses of Poetry

SHARJAH, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Tuesday morning the directors of Houses of Poetry across the Arab world at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the directors of the Houses of Poetry in Al Mafraq (Jordan), Nouakchott (Mauritania), Luxor (Egypt), Kairouan (Tunisia), Tetouan and Marrakesh (Morocco), and Khartoum (Sudan), praising their role in enriching cultural life throughout the Arab world.

He highlighted the importance of literature and poetry in refining poetic taste, fostering fair competition, encouraging young poets, publishing their work, and introducing them to cultural circles.

The Ruler of Sharjah stressed the need to place greater media focus on the activities of Houses of Poetry across the Arab world by intensifying media and television programmes that highlight their events and news. H.H. Sheikh Sultan noted that this would broaden their reach among audiences and listeners, enhance the overall experience of the Houses of Poetry, support poets individually, and encourage further literary and creative production.

During the meeting, the directors of the Houses of Poetry presented detailed overviews of the achievements realised since their establishment and the significant services provided to poets and poetry audiences. They noted that these efforts have contributed to the emergence of new generations of young poets and encouraged their participation and visibility.

The directors expressed their sincere gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for his unwavering support of Arabic poetry and his personal follow-up of all House of Poetry activities, which have played a key role in strengthening and entrenching this unique cultural experience in all the cities hosting Houses of Poetry.