FNC Speaker, European Parliament member discuss deepening parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Jörgen Warborn, Member of the Committee on International Trade of the European Parliament, and his accompanying delegation at FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the European Parliament, including collaboration and coordination on issues of mutual interest at various regional and international parliamentary forums, as well as the exchange of expertise, knowledge and parliamentary best practices.

The discussions also reflected the strategic partnership between the two sides, based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Both sides underscored the strength of bilateral relations and their shared commitment to further developing cooperation across various fields, particularly at the parliamentary and economic levels.

The meeting was attended by several FNC members.

Ghobash said that the visit reflects the strength of the strategic relations between the UAE and the European Union and represents a continuation of the long-standing positive and effective relations between the FNC and the European Parliament. He noted that these relations are built on mutual respect and founded on dialogue and understanding.

He highlighted the importance of the visit in demonstrating the depth of institutional engagement between the FNC and the European Parliament, and the clear indications it carries of the consolidation of parliamentary dialogue, particularly on priority economic and trade issues of shared interest.

FNC Speaker further noted that UAE–European relations have moved beyond traditional forms of cooperation to a mature strategic partnership based on mutual interests and the ability to deliver tangible results.

In turn, Warborn affirmed the importance of the visit and the meetings it included, as well as the discussions held during it. He praised the progress witnessed in bilateral relations between the UAE and the countries of the European Union, and the level of advancement achieved across various fields, reflecting the degree of mutual trust and the shared commitment to developing economic interests and strengthening institutional ties between the two sides.