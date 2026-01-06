Emirati-Syrian Programme to train 10,000 Syrian healthcare workers for emergency response

DAMASCUS, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The "Emirati-Syrian Readiness" programme was launched yesterday in the Syrian capital, Damascus. The programme aims to enhance the efficiency of Syria’s health sector in responding to emergencies and disasters by training and qualifying 10,000 frontline healthcare workers over the next five years.

This will be achieved through a unified and internationally accredited curriculum developed by the European Centre for Disaster Medicine and several specialised training centres in the UAE, the US, and Europe.

The programme was officially launched at a press conference where a strategic memorandum of understanding was signed between the Syrian Ministry of Health and the Readiness Academy.

Syrian Minister of Health, Musab Al-Ali, emphasised that the Syrian Readiness Programme will contribute to activating partnerships between health institutions, attracting experts, and adopting initiatives that will contribute to developing the health sector. This includes investing in human capital and training certified trainers according to best global practices within a five-year operational plan. The plan includes specialised scientific curricula based on international standards, aiming to enhance the efficiency of medical response in critical situations.

He explained that the programme focuses on improving hospital readiness, training national trainers, and adopting advanced simulation technologies to address various emergency scenarios. He affirmed the Syrian Ministry of Health's full commitment to implementing the provisions of the memorandum of understanding and working towards achieving shared goals that serve the health of the people of Syria and contribute to developing the national healthcare system, thereby enhancing its capacity for rapid and effective response during crises and disasters.

Dr. Adel Al-Shamry Al-Ajami, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Chairman of the Emirates Doctors, and Head of the Emirates National Readiness & Response Programme-Jaheziya, stated that the launch of the Syria Readiness Programme aims to build national preparedness in Syria, enhance the efficiency of medical response, standardise procedures, and provide advanced training to strengthen hospital capacity and improve ambulance services. He explained that the target groups include healthcare workers in public and private hospitals, first responders from ambulance and national defence personnel, and emergency teams. He emphasized that the UAE Medical Preparedness and Response Programme has successfully designed a unified, specialised training organisation that has contributed in recent years to building the capacity and medical preparedness of more than 20,000 frontline healthcare workers in UAE public and private hospitals. This has significantly contributed to the development of the health sector and enhanced hospital readiness. He stressed that the Readiness Programme is committed to transferring Emirati expertise in medical preparedness and response to sister and friendly nations, enabling them to benefit from the UAE's experience in investing in human capital to elevate the health sectors and ensure the provision of health services according to the highest international standards.

Dr. Iyad Baath, Director-General of the Syrian Board of Medical Specialties, indicated that the programme aims to train and qualify ten thousand frontline healthcare workers. It relies on a modern scientific methodology and internationally recognised standards, focusing on sustainable national capacity building. The programme begins with a three-month pilot phase during which two hundred healthcare professionals will be trained.

He noted that a joint committee has been formed, comprised of representatives from the Syrian Ministry of Health and representatives from the National Training Academy, to oversee the management and operation of the Emirati-Syrian Medical Readiness Programme – Syria Readiness – and to qualify national Syrian medical personnel responsible for sustaining training programmes and developing the readiness of hospitals, ambulance teams, and field medical teams.