NCM forecasts cloudy weather with possible rain tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over some coastal, northern and eastern areas.

Conditions will be humid at night and on Thursday morning in some inland areas, with the possibility of mist or light fog formation.

Winds will be light to moderate in speed, becoming active at times, blowing northwesterly to northeasterly at speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h.

In a statement, NCM indicated that sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate. The first high tide will occur at 15:25 and the second at 05:25, while the first low tide will be at 09:18 and the second at 22:18.

In the Sea of Oman, seas will be slight. The first high tide will occur at 12:06 and the second at 01:03, while the first low tide will be at 18:23 and the second at 07:26.